Men enjoyed "chick flick" Titanic almost as much as women did: Gallup poll

Before Titanic racked up 11 Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture, 58% of Americans picked it as their favorite among the other nominated films. The second most popular film was the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck starrer, Good Will Hunting, which only 10% of Americans said was their favorite.

Gallup noted that while Titanic's fictionalized and tragic love story between Jack and Rose has often been viewed as a "chick flick," the poll found that almost as many men (56%) wanted it to win Best Picture as women (60%).

The movie was also appreciated by viewers of all age groups, with polls showing similarly positive responses between viewers aged 18-29 and 50-64. Non-college-educated adults showed a greater support for Titanic than postgrads.