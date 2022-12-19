Secret Service seized 269 knives from Trump supporters hours before Jan. 6 attack

"Thousands of others purposely remained outside the magnetometers, or left their packs outside," the report states. Authorities reported seeing other people with firearms in the area before the rally.

The committee said the new details — from a 2021 Secret Service document — show that "the fact that the assembled crowd was prepared for potential violence was widely known."

The panel previously presented evidence showing that Trump asked that the the metal detectors be moved closer to the stage so that armed attendees could also move closer.