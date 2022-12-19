UK minister says sending migrants to Rwanda is ‘not a punishment’ after court ruling

United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Monday that the government's contentious plan to deport tens of thousands of migrants to Rwanda is "not a punishment" for the refugees affected.

"Being relocated to Rwanda is not a punishment, but an innovative way of addressing a major problem," Braverman said in an address to the Parliament's House of Commons.

The statement followed a High Court ruling that Britain's plan to send migrants more than 4,000 miles away to Rwanda is lawful.