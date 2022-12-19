Netherlands' slave trade apology without mention of reparations angers former Caribbean colony

In a speech on Monday, Rutte said that the Netherlands had "enabled, encouraged and profited from slavery" for centuries.

"It is true nobody alive today bears any personal guilt for slavery," he said. "But the Dutch state bears responsibility for the immense suffering of those who were enslaved, and their descendants. Today, on behalf of the Dutch government, I apologise for the past actions of the Dutch state."

However, the apology did not sit well with politicians and activists in Suriname who were already prepared to criticize it after news leaked that Rutte would not be addressing reparations in his speech, the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported.

In response, the Netherlands sent Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag to Suriname to offer the apology directly to President Chan Santokhi.

But Suriname's leaders were not placated. Armand Zunder, chairman of the Suriname National Repair Commission, said, "The recognition has been very clearly discussed, but not the responsibility and liability that goes with it. I also mean reparations, we have to talk about that."

Deputy Chairman of the Surinamese Parliament, Dew Sherman, said Suriname should have been involved in drafting and approving an apology.

"This certainly lacks luster," he said, according to Dutch Paper De Limburger, "Certain things have been left out, such as reparations. In the preliminary phase, more maturity should have been shown by politicians in the Netherlands."

Although Rutte did not mention reparations in his apology, Bloomberg reported in September that the Dutch government had begun setting up funds to be announced after the official apology.