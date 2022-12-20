Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles

Weinstein was initially charged with 11 counts of rape and battery, but four of those charges were later dropped.

His second sexual assault trial began in October and was based on charges related to accusations of four women — identified only as Jane Does. After several days of deliberations, the jury found him guilty on one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault which were related only to one accuser — Jane Doe 1. The jury acquitted him of one charge related to Jane Doe 3, while it could not decide on the other charges related to the other women.

The jury could not reach a verdict on charges related to the testimony of Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who alleged that Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in 2005.

Newsom described the alleged assault as her "worst nightmare," adding the incident took “a piece” of her and left her feeling great shame.

Prosecutors described Weinstein as a "predator" who used hotel rooms as traps for his victims and argued that it was a "pattern" of rape.

Weinstein's lawyers accused the Jane Does of being "fame and fortune seekers," and maintained that their allegations were fabricated or that the encounters were consensual.