EU says Facebook Marketplace violates antitrust laws as users 'have no choice' but to access it

It is the first time the EU has charged the tech giant with abusing its market position.

In a formal "statement of objections," the European Commission said its preliminary view is that Facebook Marketplace breaches EU competition laws because it is directly and automatically linked to the social media platform, giving it a distribution advantage that competitors can't match.

"This means Facebook users have no choice but to have access to Facebook Marketplace," Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner's executive vice president in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

The commission is also concerned about Meta policies that allow it to use data on competing online markets that advertise on Facebook or Instagram, Vestager said.