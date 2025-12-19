White House faces down deadline to release Epstein case files

The deadline for Trump’s Justice Department to release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is today — but you wouldn’t know it by watching the White House.

While a portion of President Donald Trump’s base (and Democrats) are acutely interested in the release of the files, Trump’s White House has been decidedly less interested, with the president calling it “a hoax” and top aides warning the contents won’t provide any sort of smoking gun.

But today’s deadline is also a source of relief for many working inside the administration who see the saga as an unwanted distraction from their work over the last few months — Trump more recently has called for the documents to be made public so they can “move on.”

Meanwhile, recently released files are offering a glimpse into Epstein’s world: A new batch of images include Bill Gates and Sergey Brin, while a New York Times investigation details the “bond” Epstein and Trump formed decades ago.