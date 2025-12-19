Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

White House faces down deadline to release Epstein case files

Dec 19, 2025, 5:16am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Jeffrey Epstein
House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via Reuters

The deadline for Trump’s Justice Department to release its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is today — but you wouldn’t know it by watching the White House.

While a portion of President Donald Trump’s base (and Democrats) are acutely interested in the release of the files, Trump’s White House has been decidedly less interested, with the president calling it “a hoax” and top aides warning the contents won’t provide any sort of smoking gun.

But today’s deadline is also a source of relief for many working inside the administration who see the saga as an unwanted distraction from their work over the last few months — Trump more recently has called for the documents to be made public so they can “move on.”

Meanwhile, recently released files are offering a glimpse into Epstein’s world: A new batch of images include Bill Gates and Sergey Brin, while a New York Times investigation details the “bond” Epstein and Trump formed decades ago.

Shelby Talcott
AD