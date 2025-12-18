Events Email Briefings
US loans Angola $500M for major railroad

Dec 18, 2025, 6:49am EST
Locals walk past trains parked at Lobito station, which forms part of the Benguela Railway line, in Lobito.
Cesar Muginga/Reuters

The US approved a $500 million loan to Angola to refurbish a key railway line, part of Washington’s new strategy to promote its interests in Africa.

The loan is part of White House efforts to counter China’s influence on the continent, while gaining access to Africa’s vast mineral resources. Once completed, the Lobito Corridor will help move minerals from central Africa to a port on Angola’s Atlantic coast.

The landmark deal underscores Washington’s shift from providing aid to African nations to instead finance key projects that align with US priorities. However, the sudden pivot to a “trade, not aid” approach has left several African nations struggling to plug funding gaps.

A chart showing US and Chinese FDI flows to Africa.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
