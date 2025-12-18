Events Email Briefings
The Oscars will move ceremony broadcast onto YouTube

Dec 18, 2025, 7:00am EST
A photo from the Oscars.
Carlos Barria/File Photo/Reuters

The Oscars will air on YouTube from 2029, a sign of the shifting nature of broadcasting.

The Academy Awards have been on ABC since 1976: Viewing figures have declined since their early-2010s peak, but the event remains the most prestigious of the entertainment-industry calendar.

The move is a blow both to ABC’s owner Disney and to legacy broadcasters in general: “This is the day network TV finally, truly, really died,” one Disney executive told The Wrap.

Alongside Warner Bros. Discovery recommending that shareholders reject Paramount’s hostile bid, for the smaller but — it says — more reliable offer from Netflix, it’s further evidence that the TV power base is moving online.

Tom Chivers
