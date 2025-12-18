Exclusive / Sinclair ponders next steps in Scripps takeover bid

Broadcast giant Sinclair is back to the drawing board in its $4 billion hostile takeover of smaller rival E.W. Scripps.

Scripps on Tuesday rejected Sinclair’s offer to combine the two companies, which would put stations reaching more than 350 different markets in the hands of conservative-leaning Sinclair, which was among the distributors that briefly took Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air earlier this year.

Sinclair executives had hoped their $7-a-share bid would force Scripps — an ABC stalwart with a more straight-down-the-middle editorial approach — to negotiate, and have offered to set up guardrails around editorial independence to insulate Scripps’ stations from meddling by Sinclair’s conservative brass, according to a securities filing.

“There is obviously an ideological difference between the two, and that is probably the biggest gating factor,” Dan Kurnos, an analyst at The Benchmark Company, told Semafor.

But the moment is right for big mergers, he added. “As long as Donald Trump is in the White House, as long as Brendan Carr is chairman of the FCC, you will have the option to try and drive new business, and to try to consolidate.”