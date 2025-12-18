Putin vows to take ‘historic lands’ from Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to “liberate [Russia’s] historic lands” and said the European “swine” backing Ukraine would eventually give up.

US-brokered peace talks continue — a Russian envoy will meet White House aides in Miami this weekend, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels today to meet with EU leaders — but Kyiv and Moscow remain far apart on the question of territorial concessions.

And despite US President Donald Trump’s apparent keenness to dial back support for Ukraine, he is expected to approve supplying Ukraine with $400 million in military support annually for two years, and his administration is reportedly readying a fresh set of sanctions on Russia’s energy industry.