India opens nuclear energy to private sector

Dec 18, 2025, 5:50pm EST
A fisherman stands on his boat on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India is opening up its nuclear energy industry to the private sector, echoing a global shift toward atomic power.

The bill, approved by the Indian parliament Thursday, is poised to unlock a new source for the country’s energy mix: Nuclear provides just 3% of India’s electricity, and until now has been state-controlled. After decades of underinvestment, more countries are embracing nuclear in part due to ballooning demand for energy to power AI data centers: At least 31 nations have pledged to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

New Delhi’s opposition politicians, though, argued the changes will only benefit a handful of conglomerates — the Adani Group, the Tata Group, and Reliance Industries — who already enjoy considerable control over Indian industry.

Chart showing nuclear energy among select countries
J.D. Capelouto
