For sale: Giorgia Meloni’s scarf

You could be the proud new owner of a Javier Milei statuette.

The chainsaw-wielding figurine of the Argentine president will appear at a Rome charity auction this month along with 270 other gifts bestowed upon Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is prohibited from keeping presents valued in excess of $350. The entire lot, estimated to be worth more than $900,000, also includes a traditional Kerala dress from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gold-heeled, blue python skin shoes from the director of the Saudi Italian Business Council, and a scarf that Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama got on one knee to present.

Meloni’s supporters credit her with “winning over foreign leaders and making Italy a key protagonist in the world again,” The Guardian wrote.