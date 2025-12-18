Democrats steer away from another shutdown fight

The longest government shutdown in history may have been enough for Democrats.

The exact ingredients are in place for the same fight that led the party to shut the government down for 43 days this fall: Lawmakers have no deal on expiring health care subsidies and still aren’t certain how most of the government will be funded past Jan. 30.

But even progressives who disliked the deal to end the shutdown said the party is not discussing plunging into another one.

“There’s been no discussion about shutdowns. I haven’t heard a word by any of my colleagues about a shutdown,” Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., told Semafor. “And the last time in the run up there was discussion about what we wanted: Health care. But I haven’t heard that discussion now.”

To be clear, Democrats aren’t quite giving up all their leverage in either chamber of Congress for January; they could change their minds depending on how bipartisan talks on the expiring enhanced premium tax credits go next month.

They also want to assess how progress on bipartisan spending bills; if those pieces stall out, it will require another stopgap spending bill that Democrats will not like.

AD

Broadly, though, Democrats appear satisfied enough with the results of the shutdown to steer away from another one — in an election year no less. Some moderate House Republicans aligned themselves with the Democratic position, and the Capitol is still often focused on what Democrats want to talk about: namely, rising health care premiums and what the GOP wants to do about it.

“Republicans still have a chance to lower costs on health care. But they still seem as determined not to as ever,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Democrats feel they’ve shifted the narrative enough in Washington to their health care priorities, even though a policy breakthrough eludes them. That could remain a point of contention next month.

AD

“We’ve certainly won the narrative on this, but I want to win the actual health care,” said progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.