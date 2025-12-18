Australia to tighten hate speech laws following Bondi Beach attack

Australia will tighten hate speech laws in the wake of the Bondi Beach shootings.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled plans to create new criminal offences and allow the government to reject or cancel visas for people spreading “hate and division.”

Albanese has been criticized by Jewish leaders over his record on antisemitism — the father-and-son shooters, apparently inspired by the Islamic State group, killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration Sunday, and one former minister said the government has “allowed Australia to be radicalized.”

Following the killings, British police said they would also be “more assertive” about anti-Semitic language: Some forces plan to arrest protesters who chant “globalize the intifada,” which many Jews consider a call to violence.