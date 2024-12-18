Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau underscores deference to Beijing after 25 years under Chinese control

China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Macau Wednesday for a three-day visit, marking the former Portuguese colony’s 25th year under Beijing’s control.

In preparation for Xi’s visit, island officials have significantly heightened security measures, including a ban on drones and carrying weapons, as well as transportation shut downs.

Upon landing at Macau’s airport, Xi described the island as the “jewel of the motherland,” Reuters reported.

“In the next few days, I will take a walk, have a look, and have extensive and in-depth exchanges with friends from all walks of life to discuss Macau’s development plans,” Xi said.

Macau’s commemoration coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, an agreement between the UK and China that set the conditions for transfer of Hong Kong, then a UK colony, to Chinese control in 1997. The UK has since criticized China for reneging on parts of the deal meant to secure democratic freedoms in the territory, especially a Beijing-backed national security law passed in 2023. China, meanwhile, countered that the agreement “no longer has any practical significance.”