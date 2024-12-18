Uzbekistan citizen detained in killing of Russian general in Moscow

Russia’s security services have detained a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan in the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who led Russia’s chemical weapons program, the BBC reported.

Kirillov and his assistant were killed by a bomb strapped to an e-scooter in Moscow Tuesday. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, Russia’s FSB said the man was arrested on suspicion of “committing a terrorist act,” and that during interrogation he confessed, “he had been recruited by the Ukrainian special services.”

In a video published by the FSB, the Uzbek man appears to say he was offered $100,000 and permission to move to the European Union in exchange for the killing.

Kirillov is the most senior Russian military figure assassinated since the war with Ukraine began; chemical weapons have purportedly been used more than 4,000 times in Ukraine since the war started, a Kyiv-issued report found in November.