US, Hamas officials again raise hopes of Gaza ceasefire deal

US officials and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are raising hopes that a Gaza ceasefire may finally be in the offing.

Talks over a truce have languished for months as Israel balanced its campaign inside the enclave and the dismantling of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon, and, more recently, establishing a buffer zone in Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. The conflict in Gaza has persisted throughout, with an estimated 45,000 people killed and millions displaced since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.