TikTok is taking its fight to the US Supreme Court

It could benefit Trump to stand by his campaign promise to “save” the app. Keeping TikTok around puts pressure on Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who Trump has taken shots at over the platform’s alleged intervention in the 2020 election. Meta has attempted to make peace with a $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration (as did Amazon and OpenAI’s Sam Altman). Don’t be surprised if a hefty contribution from TikTok comes his way soon.

Even with Trump’s support, TikTok still faces hurdles to undoing the law, which requires it either sell to a US company or be forced out the country. Trump alone can’t make the ban disappear. If TikTok does sell to a US entity — which parent company ByteDance has said it has no plans to do — the app could continue operations in the US but potentially be gutted of the “secret sauce” (its algorithm) that made it so popular in the first place.

AD

Nonetheless, billionaire Frank McCourt is mounting a bid for the app sans algorithm. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and former Activision Blizzard chief Bobby Kotick have also expressed interest.