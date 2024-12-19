Semafor launches ‘The CEO Signal,’ the world’s most exclusive membership for global business leaders

Semafor today announces the launch of The CEO Signal from Semafor Business, an exclusive, invite-only multiplatform membership for chief executives of the world’s largest companies with revenues exceeding $500 million.

Designed to redefine the media experience for these decision-makers through editorial, events, audio and video products, the initiative builds on the success of Liz Hoffman’s Semafor Business and sets a new standard for how global leaders connect, learn, and navigate future challenges. The launch, set for January 21 will coincide with an exclusive activation at Davos.

Helmed by former Financial Times editor Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, the platform will debut as a weekly newsletter offering candid, practical insights and interviews tailored for global CEOs who are short on time and seeking actionable intelligence. The initiative will expand with podcast and video platforms introduced following the newsletter launch.

Focusing on exclusivity over scale, The CEO Signal from Semafor Business will launch first as a newsletter, sponsored by PwC, with an initial subscription cohort of top chief executives across a range of sectors. Each edition will feature an exclusive blend of timely commentary, interviews with key business leaders by Edgecliffe-Johnson and Hoffman, and a tightly packaged guide to the ideas and developments that should be on any leader’s radar.

On joining Semafor, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson said: “After 30 years of covering the world’s most influential leaders, I know the CEO’s role has never been more complex or consequential. Top executives aren’t just looking for the latest headlines - they’re seeking clear insights, and the foresight to navigate what comes next.”

Membership to The CEO Signal from Semafor Business is by invitation only. Members receive exclusive access to a suite of products tailored to the needs of today’s top executives, including entry to Semafor’s flagship live journalism platform, The World Economy Summit, held in Washington, D.C., on April 23-25, 2025, as well as specialized engagements designed to foster peer connections and collaboration. With more than 100 Fortune 500 CEOs expected to take the stage, the summit is set to become the most impactful leadership convening in the United States, rivaling the scale and influence of Davos.

Semafor recently announced Carlyle Co-Chairman David Rubenstein, Citadel Founder & CEO Ken Griffin, former US Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and KKR Co-Chairman Henry Kravis as Co-Chairs of the World Economy Summit. Their participation reflects the extraordinary scale and prestige of this unique event, which brings together U.S. Cabinet officials, global finance ministers, and central bankers during the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings.