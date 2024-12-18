First person hospitalized with severe bird flu in the US, health officials confirm

A person who contracted bird flu has been hospitalized in the US state of Louisiana, a first in the country’s current outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday.

The patient was exposed to sick and dead birds, the CDC said, adding that he was hospitalized last week. The risk of the disease to the general public remains low, the CDC said.

There have been more than 60 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans this year in the US, with more than half of those detected in California. Most of the cases are linked to exposure to the disease at dairy and cattle farms.

US health officials maintain that the virus is still largely a veterinary health issue, and, so far, there have been no confirmed human-to-human transmissions of the disease.