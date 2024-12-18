Musk faces scrutiny over security protocols and influence on Trump

Elon Musk is facing several Pentagon reviews into whether he violated federal security protocols, The New York Times reported, as concerns grow among US officials that SpaceX’s chief executive is not disclosing required information about foreign leaders.

Musk was recently denied high-level security access by the Air Force, while at least nine foreign countries have raised concerns about him in meetings with US officials.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to President-elect Donald Trump requesting he set conflict of interest rules for Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported. The senator argued that while members of Trump’s transition team operate under an ethics policy, Musk is not yet bound by any rules due to his unofficial role.