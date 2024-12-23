How countries are preparing for Trump 2.0

With just weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in for a second term, governments worldwide are scrambling to prepare their economies for a slew of expected protectionist trade measures.

Trump is inheriting a particularly strong post-pandemic economy, meaning he enters office with considerable leverage in trade negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported. Already, the president-elect has floated a blanket 10% tariff on all imported goods, a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican products, and levies of up to 60% on Chinese goods.

But the Republican’s notorious unpredictability means many world leaders are unclear exactly how to prepare for Trump 2.0, with many hoping to score a meeting with him and begin negotiations even before he takes office.