Top French court upholds ex-President Sarkozy’s corruption conviction

France’s highest court upheld Nicolas Sarkozy’s conviction for corruption and influence peddling on Wednesday, ordering the former President to wear an electronic tag for a year.

Sarkozy plans to appeal the ruling to the European Court of Human Rights, his lawyer said.

The conservative politician is also expected to stand trial next year on charges related to alleged Libyan funding of his successful presidential bid in 2007, which he denies. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.