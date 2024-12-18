Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Expected Fed rate cut overshadowed by Trump’s return

Prashant Rao and Mizy Clifton
Dec 18, 2024, 6:18am EST
politicsbusinessNorth America
The Federal Reserve seal
Yuri Gripas/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates on Wednesday in its final interest rate decision of 2024, but traders and economists were divided over future monetary policy.

The widely anticipated 0.25-percentage-point reduction — a third consecutive lowering — is already being overshadowed by debates over the implications of US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics correspondent wrote. The conversation is also centered on how close the Fed is to the “neutral” rate, where monetary policy neither drives nor drags economic growth.

Experts see varying paths of between a half and a full percentage point of cuts next year. Even minor changes will have major implications for debt-reliant industries such as renewables, as well as countries worldwide that borrow in dollars.

A line chart showing US Federal Reserve interest rates over time
AD
AD