Congress races to vote on measure to fund government until mid-March

Republicans have finalized a bill to fund the government until mid-March and avert a government shutdown.

The 1,547-page bill includes a one-year extension of federal farm programs, a commitment to fund Maryland’s Key Bridge rebuild, around $115 billion in disaster aid, health care provisions, and restrictions on US investment in China — as well as the first congressional pay raise since 2009.

The additions to the package have upset some Republican members and will force GOP leaders to lean on Democratic votes to secure House passage.

“If we’re gonna do short three-month funding, it should be the most basic funding for government,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Semafor.

The delayed release triggers a scramble to get the bill through Congress before Friday’s deadline. Good news for the capital’s sports fans: Congress added a measure that could bring Robert F. Kennedy Stadium back to Washington.