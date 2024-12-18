Chinese-owned Temu named Apple App Store’s most popular app in the US for 2024

Chinese-owned Temu was 2024’s most downloaded app on Apple’s US App Store, its second year on top.

The online retailer’s enduring popularity reflects its strength despite increased scrutiny in Washington and intensifying competition from Amazon.

Temu went on a marketing tear in 2024, as some US officials pushed to hike tariffs on Chinese goods and end a trade loophole that enables the e-commerce platform to sell imported products at super-low prices.

Another Chinese-owned app, TikTok, took the No. 3 spot, even as it fights to avoid a forced divestiture or US ban. Apps owned by American tech companies — Meta’s Threads, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Google — rounded out the top five of Apple’s most downloaded.