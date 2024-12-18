AI energy demand raises risk of blackouts across the US

Artificial intelligence’s growing energy demand could trigger blackouts across the US as the country’s electricity grid struggles to keep up.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, an industry watchdog, said that electricity consumption is expected to rise 15% in the next decade.

While many of the country’s coal plants are shutting down, renewable energy sources are being linked to the grid slowly. As a result, some areas of the US could see energy shortfalls in 2025.

Big Tech is scrambling to find different ways of powering its data centers, including nuclear power, but NERC warned that the surge in demand will almost certainly outpace any new supply.