Why the world is watching the Jimmy Lai trial in Hong Kong

The most high-profile case involving Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law began Monday, as media mogul Jimmy Lai went on trial on charges that he published “seditious” material during the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Lai, an outspoken critic of the Chinese government who ran the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, is also accused of colluding with foreign governments to push for sanctions against Beijing over the protests. He denies all charges.

Already held in solitary confinement for three years, Lai, now 76, faces life in prison if convicted.