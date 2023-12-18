Russia’s economy is overheating

Russia’s economy is at risk of overheating, the country’s central bank warned as it hiked interest rates once again, casting a cloud over Moscow’s financial health.

The 100-basis-point hike to 16% was the fifth rate rise since summer as the central bank grapples with accelerating inflation, which rose to 7.5% year-on-year in November. Moscow has, nevertheless, outpaced expectations despite Western sanctions following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.