Key Freedom Caucus leaders aren’t backing Trump — yet

The House Freedom Caucus has long been viewed as the Trumpiest corner of the House GOP. But it has always had a smattering of conservatives who keep some distance from the former president, and that tension is coming out into the open thanks to the group’s new leadership.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who serves as policy director, will stump for Ron DeSantis this week; Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. a board member, has been on the road for Nikki Haley. Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., who was recently elected as the group’s new chair, is also a vocal DeSantis backer, and was recently caught on tape privately criticizing Trump.

For now, Good has been able to temper internal concerns, after members pressed him about his decision to back the Florida governor, CNN first reported.

AD

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. told Semafor she had a “very straightforward conversation” with Good who she said has promised to “absolutely back President Trump if he’s elected or if he is the primary nominee.”

Other prominent members don’t seem to be sweating the issue.

“Just because you’re Freedom Caucus doesn’t mean you’re right all the time,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a reliable Trump supporter, told Semafor. “They’re allowed to be wrong.”