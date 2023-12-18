rotating globe
Mathias Hammer
Dec 18, 2023, 8:51am EST
North America

Japan’s Nippon Steel to buy US Steel in $14.9B deal

Yuka Obayashi/File Photo via Reuters
Title icon

The News

Japan’s Nippon Steel announced on Monday that it will buy U.S. Steel, one of America’s most iconic companies, in a $14.9 billion deal.

Nippon will purchase the Pittsburgh-based company for $55 a share, a 40% mark-up on the company’s share price when the market closed on Friday. The deal will end months of speculation about the fate of what was once the world’s largest corporation.

But Nippon may face opposition from the United Steelworkers union, which vowed this summer to only support a proposed offer from Cleveland Cliffs, which is also represented by the same union. In the deal announcement Nippon Steel said it would honor all agreements between U.S. Steel and the union.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

