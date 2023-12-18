Israel under growing international pressure to end war

The foreign ministers of France, Britain, and Germany have called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, amid the mounting number of civilian, journalist, and aid worker fatalities in the Gaza Strip.

“We must do all we can to pave the way to a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a sustainable peace. The sooner it comes, the better — the need is urgent,” the U.K.’s David Cameron and Germany’s Annalena Baerbock wrote in an op-ed published by The Times of London.

The Israeli government has so far resisted calls to end its bombardment of Gaza. “Any call for a ceasefire with Hamas is a prize for terrorism and we won’t agree to it,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.