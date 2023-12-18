rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Dec 18, 2023, 7:33am EST
Middle East
icon

Semafor Signals

Israel under growing international pressure to end war

Insights from Haaretz, The Times of Israel, Reuters, The Washington Post, and The New York Times

Arrow Down
A man holds the flak jacket which belongs to Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, who was wounded, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud
REUTERS/Bassam Masoud
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: The daily global news briefing you can trust. Read it now.

Title icon

NEWS

The foreign ministers of France, Britain, and Germany have called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, amid the mounting number of civilian, journalist, and aid worker fatalities in the Gaza Strip.

“We must do all we can to pave the way to a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a sustainable peace. The sooner it comes, the better — the need is urgent,” the U.K.’s David Cameron and Germany’s Annalena Baerbock wrote in an op-ed published by The Times of London.

The Israeli government has so far resisted calls to end its bombardment of Gaza. “Any call for a ceasefire with Hamas is a prize for terrorism and we won’t agree to it,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.

icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Journalists, aid workers killed in conflict

Source icon
Sources: 
Committee to Protect Journalists, The Washington Post

At least 64 journalists have been killed while covering the war, the Committee to Protect Journalists said. The organization, which advocates for press freedom internationally, said it has been the deadliest month for journalists worldwide since it began gathering data in 1992. Among the journalists injured in Israel’s strikes on Gaza was Wael al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief. His cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed in the same attack. Meanwhile, at least 135 United Nations aid workers in the enclave have been killed during airstrikes — more than have died at any time in the organization’s history. Contractors working with the U.S. Agency for International Development have also been killed, sparking internal outrage and demands that the Biden administration increase its pressure on Israel to end its bloody campaign.

Hostage killings spark condemnation at home

Source icon
Sources: 
The New York Times, The Times of Israel

Israel is also coming under growing pressure domestically. Last week Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed three unarmed hostages taken by Hamas who had escaped from their captors, sparking outrage at home and abroad. The families of hostages still held in Gaza have demanded Israel return to negotiations for their release. The funeral for one of the hostages, Samar Fouad Talalka, was attended by 1,500 people, but no representatives from the Israeli government made an appearance, the Times of Israel reported. “We all warned that the fighting would likely harm the hostages,” former hostage Raz Ben-Ami said at a weekend protest. There’s “a real gap between the formal rules of engagement and the practice on the battlefield,” Israeli military expert Yagil Levy told The New York Times.

Hostage talks are still stalled

Source icon
Sources: 
Reuters, Haaretz

Negotiations between Hamas and Israel about the release of the approximately 130 hostages still in Gaza have stalled for weeks. Israel hinted it will return to talks, days after blocking the head of its spy agency from traveling to Qatar to meet with negotiators. There is little optimism that the discussions will garner much movement: Sources that spoke to Israeli newspaper Haaretz said that “neither Israel nor Hamas is in a position that would enable talks to restart.”

Semafor Logo
AD