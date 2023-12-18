Israel under growing international pressure to end war

NEWS
The foreign ministers of France, Britain, and Germany have called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, amid the mounting number of civilian, journalist, and aid worker fatalities in the Gaza Strip.
“We must do all we can to pave the way to a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a sustainable peace. The sooner it comes, the better — the need is urgent,” the U.K.’s David Cameron and Germany’s Annalena Baerbock wrote in an op-ed published by The Times of London.
The Israeli government has so far resisted calls to end its bombardment of Gaza. “Any call for a ceasefire with Hamas is a prize for terrorism and we won’t agree to it,” Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.
SIGNALS
Journalists, aid workers killed in conflict
At least 64 journalists have been killed while covering the war, the Committee to Protect Journalists said. The organization, which advocates for press freedom internationally, said it has been the deadliest month for journalists worldwide since it began gathering data in 1992. Among the journalists injured in Israel’s strikes on Gaza was Wael al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief. His cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, was killed in the same attack. Meanwhile, at least 135 United Nations aid workers in the enclave have been killed during airstrikes — more than have died at any time in the organization’s history. Contractors working with the U.S. Agency for International Development have also been killed, sparking internal outrage and demands that the Biden administration increase its pressure on Israel to end its bloody campaign.
Hostage killings spark condemnation at home
Israel is also coming under growing pressure domestically. Last week Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed three unarmed hostages taken by Hamas who had escaped from their captors, sparking outrage at home and abroad. The families of hostages still held in Gaza have demanded Israel return to negotiations for their release. The funeral for one of the hostages, Samar Fouad Talalka, was attended by 1,500 people, but no representatives from the Israeli government made an appearance, the Times of Israel reported. “We all warned that the fighting would likely harm the hostages,” former hostage Raz Ben-Ami said at a weekend protest. There’s “a real gap between the formal rules of engagement and the practice on the battlefield,” Israeli military expert Yagil Levy told The New York Times.
Hostage talks are still stalled
Negotiations between Hamas and Israel about the release of the approximately 130 hostages still in Gaza have stalled for weeks. Israel hinted it will return to talks, days after blocking the head of its spy agency from traveling to Qatar to meet with negotiators. There is little optimism that the discussions will garner much movement: Sources that spoke to Israeli newspaper Haaretz said that “neither Israel nor Hamas is in a position that would enable talks to restart.”