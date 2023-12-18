EU tests its new disinformation rules by targeting Elon Musk’s X

The European Union has opened two infringement cases against X over suspected failure to combat content disinformation and manipulation.

It is the first probe under the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires large online platforms to rigorously mitigate the risk of misinformation and hate speech while upholding free speech concerns, failing which companies risk facing fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenues.

The European Commission said that a review of X’s moderation policies raised concerns about the site’s spread of “illegal content in the context of Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel” and the “deceptive design” of user interface, specifically the so-called blue checks.