US Vice President JD Vance urges patience on cost of living at Pennsylvania rally

US Vice President JD Vance urged voters to be patient as officials work to address cost of living concerns, pointing to the Trump administration’s political vulnerability over its handling of the economy.

Vance’s remarks at a rally in Pennsylvania are part of a push by the White House to combat criticism ahead of next year’s midterm elections, and US President Donald Trump made a similar trip last week. But the administration faces a steep challenge: The president’s approval rating has dipped recently, in large part because of frustration over the economy.

Trump himself acknowledged to The Wall Street Journal that he was uncertain whether his economic program would ultimately benefit his Republican Party in the midterms.