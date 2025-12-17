US tech giants team up to counter Nvidia’s chip lead

Some of the biggest US tech players are teaming up in an effort to chip away at Nvidia’s lead in AI computing.

Google is working closely with Meta on a new initiative to hasten the adoption of its AI chips, Reuters reported, part of Google’s larger effort to compete with Nvidia’s dominant processors. And OpenAI is reportedly in talks to raise at least $10 billion from Amazon and use its chips, as the e-commerce giant’s nascent semiconductor division looks to pick up steam.

The interconnected nature of the deals, though, reflects the circularity that has defined the AI boom’s financing, spurring fears of a bubble that has already fueled steep stock-price slides from CoreWeave and Oracle.