Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US tech giants team up to counter Nvidia’s chip lead

Dec 17, 2025, 5:47pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Ann Wang/Reuters

Some of the biggest US tech players are teaming up in an effort to chip away at Nvidia’s lead in AI computing.

Google is working closely with Meta on a new initiative to hasten the adoption of its AI chips, Reuters reported, part of Google’s larger effort to compete with Nvidia’s dominant processors. And OpenAI is reportedly in talks to raise at least $10 billion from Amazon and use its chips, as the e-commerce giant’s nascent semiconductor division looks to pick up steam.

The interconnected nature of the deals, though, reflects the circularity that has defined the AI boom’s financing, spurring fears of a bubble that has already fueled steep stock-price slides from CoreWeave and Oracle.

J.D. Capelouto
AD