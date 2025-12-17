Events Email Briefings
UK launches new Africa strategy focused on investment over aid

Dec 17, 2025, 11:21am EST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in South Africa last month.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Henry Nicholls/Pool via Reuters.

The UK said it will focus on forging stronger trade and investment ties with Africa as part of its new strategy to engage with the continent, echoing Washington’s shifting emphasis from aid to trade.

In a speech, Africa Minister Jenny Chapman said Britain — which this year cut its aid budget by 40% — was “moving from donor to investor” by supporting economic partnership agreements. She also said the UK, ahead of its G20 presidency in 2027, will work toward reforms of the global debt system. “The whole point of this is to scale up private capital for Africa’s development priorities,” she said.

The policy launch, more than a year after Britain’s government took office, follows several months during which the White House’s unpredictable tariff policy upended global trade. The UK government, which has sought trade deals since leaving the EU, is one of many wealthy countries looking for business opportunities on the continent. The US, in its recently published National Security Strategy, said it will prioritize deals on critical minerals and energy in Africa.

A chart showing sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest exporters to the UK.
Alexis Akwagyiram
