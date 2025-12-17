Trump plans to dismantle major climate research center

US President Donald Trump plans to dismantle a major climate and weather lab, prompting alarm among scientists who hailed its groundbreaking work.

The administration called the Colorado-based National Center for Atmospheric Research a hub for “climate alarmism” in the US. Colorado’s Democrat governor noted that NCAR’s work “goes far beyond climate science.”

One expert argued the dismantling would “decimate… the kind of weather, wildfire, & disaster research underpinning half a century of progress in prediction, early warning, & increased resilience,” while a climate scientist lamented that it was “like taking a sledgehammer to the keystone holding up our scientific understanding of the planet.” GPS dropsondes — instruments dropped into the eye of a hurricane to gather data — were developed at NCAR.