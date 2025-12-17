Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump adds new countries to US travel ban

Dec 17, 2025, 10:23am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay.
Detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay. Navy/AFN Guantánamo Bay Public Affairs/Handout via Reuters.

US President Donald Trump intensified his immigration crackdown, expanding a travel ban and threatening to deport some migrants to Guantánamo Bay.

Travelers from five nations — four of them in Africa — will be banned altogether, while citizens of 15 other countries and the Palestinian Territories will face tougher restrictions. Meanwhile, the US transferred 22 Cuban migrants to its facility in Guantánamo Bay, sparking concern from one civil liberties lawyer, who told The New York Times: “Guantánamo is largely operating as a black box.”

Trump has toughened immigration curbs since an Afghan national shot two US National Guard members last month; undocumented migration has plummeted since the start of his second term.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD