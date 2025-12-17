Trump adds new countries to US travel ban

US President Donald Trump intensified his immigration crackdown, expanding a travel ban and threatening to deport some migrants to Guantánamo Bay.

Travelers from five nations — four of them in Africa — will be banned altogether, while citizens of 15 other countries and the Palestinian Territories will face tougher restrictions. Meanwhile, the US transferred 22 Cuban migrants to its facility in Guantánamo Bay, sparking concern from one civil liberties lawyer, who told The New York Times: “Guantánamo is largely operating as a black box.”

Trump has toughened immigration curbs since an Afghan national shot two US National Guard members last month; undocumented migration has plummeted since the start of his second term.