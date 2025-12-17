Saudi’s development fund plans bond debut

NDF was set up in 2017 to centralize and scale the kingdom’s development financing, bringing together legacy financing programs spanning industry, agriculture, and social development. Its launch created new entities for financing infrastructure, cultural projects, and SMEs. Its board, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, includes 14 ministers. The fund now plays a dual role of providing strategic coordination across sectors, and as an investor in local projects.

Though the NDF’s mandate overlaps with the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — and the two regularly co-invest, including in the NEOM Green Hydrogen project — Groff said he sees NDF as complementary to the PIF’s heft. “There’s a whole new ecosystem of small businesses that didn’t exist before,” he said. “You walk into a coffee shop now and see something you didn’t have here eight years ago.”

Last week, NDF and affiliate funds signed $1.6 billion worth of financing agreements in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and local talent development. Other deals aim to expand AI and data use in development finance, and promote local manufacturing in the railway industry.

Groff said the fund is moving quickly to reduce its reliance on direct spending and expand its toolkit. “Our capital markets strategy is a major evolution,” he said.