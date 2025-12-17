Indian investors go all-in on e-commerce

Indian investors are hungering for e-commerce and food delivery stocks.

Meesho, a platform offering affordable and unbranded retail products, became India’s best-performing major IPO of 2025 after its debut last week. And grocery delivery firm Zepto is planning to file for a $500 million IPO, Bloomberg reported.

The company promises 10-minute delivery times, part of a crowded Indian quick-commerce market racing to ship goods at hyperspeed. Both developments reflect the “divergent ways in which an increasingly unequal India shops online,” Nikkei wrote: High-income customers gravitate toward the quick-commerce options, while firms like Meesho believe lower-income Indians are willing to wait to receive goods at a lower price.