In speech to nation, Trump defends first year back in White House

President Donald Trump is spending the waning moments of 2025 defending the first year of his second term, as polls show deep voter dissatisfaction with the economy.

He used a Wednesday address to the nation to blame Joe Biden for a host of issues while casting his own policies — from tariffs to immigration crackdowns — as wins.

Trump highlighted his “big, beautiful bill,” promising that voters will feel its effects soon, and pledged “aggressive housing reform plans” in the new year.

The White House is making a concerted push to more directly address the economy, but data suggests voters aren’t quite buying it: A Marist poll put Trump’s approval rating as his lowest ever.

Trump will again focus on the economy on Friday in North Carolina — a senior White House official told Semafor it would be his last trip before the holidays.