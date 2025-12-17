IEA predicts global coal use will peak by 2030

Global coal use may peak by 2030, the International Energy Agency said.

Renewables, nuclear power, and natural gas are squeezing demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel, although it remains the single largest source of electricity and has seen record use this year. In another positive sign for global carbon use, China’s emissions have been flat or falling for 18 months, Carbon Brief analysis found.

But the carbon emitted so far has already led to almost 1.5°C in warming, with more locked in, and the effects of climate change are already being felt: The Arctic has lost 95% of its oldest, thickest ice in 20 years, and 2025 is likely to be tied for the second-hottest year ever.