Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

IEA predicts global coal use will peak by 2030

Dec 17, 2025, 10:39am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Labourers look out of a steam train transporting coal at a power plant in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China.
Sheng Li/Reuters

Global coal use may peak by 2030, the International Energy Agency said.

Renewables, nuclear power, and natural gas are squeezing demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel, although it remains the single largest source of electricity and has seen record use this year. In another positive sign for global carbon use, China’s emissions have been flat or falling for 18 months, Carbon Brief analysis found.

But the carbon emitted so far has already led to almost 1.5°C in warming, with more locked in, and the effects of climate change are already being felt: The Arctic has lost 95% of its oldest, thickest ice in 20 years, and 2025 is likely to be tied for the second-hottest year ever.

Chart showing China’s share of global coal demand and green energy generation
Tom Chivers
AD