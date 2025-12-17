Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China advances on its AI ‘Manhattan Project:’ Reuters

Dec 17, 2025, 5:48pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
ASML employees in Veldhoven.
ASML employees in Veldhoven. Michael Kooren/Reuters

Chinese scientists have prototyped a machine capable of producing powerful AI chips despite Western efforts to prevent such advances, a Reuters investigation revealed.

The extreme ultraviolet lithography system, which etches tiny circuits onto silicon wafers, was built by former engineers of Dutch semiconductor giant ASML who worked under fake names and used parts from older ASML machines; one prominent China watcher suggested it was a “massive security failure” by Dutch authorities.

The project, which aims to produce working chips by 2028, marks a major breakthrough in Beijing’s quest for semiconductor self-sufficiency, described by some as China’s own Manhattan Project. Investors appear bullish on China’s homegrown processors: Shares in a chip startup soared 693% in its trading debut Wednesday.

J.D. Capelouto
AD