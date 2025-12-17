Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Bhutan to fund its new mega-city with bitcoin

Dec 17, 2025, 5:43pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A historic fortress in Bhutan.
A historic fortress in Bhutan. Singye Wangchuk/Reuters

Bhutan is pledging up to 10,000 bitcoin to build a new mega-city, a reflection of how much national governments have embraced the cryptocurrency.

The small Himalayan kingdom has amassed deep bitcoin reserves over the years by converting surplus hydropower into digital tokens. The allocation being put toward Gelephu Mindfulness City is valued at roughly $860 million to $1 billion, and marks one of the world’s most ambitious sovereign uses of bitcoin for national infrastructure, Bitcoin Magazine wrote.

The new city is part of Bhutan’s efforts to diversify its economy, but the bitcoin strategy carries risk, as a fall in price could dent the country’s coffers.

Chart showing number of bitcoin held by country
J.D. Capelouto
AD