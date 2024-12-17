Canada is entering into uncharted political territory

Canada is in a moment of political upheaval: Finance minister Chrystia Freeland Monday resignation capped a growing concern that Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lost grip on the country’s finances and direction just as Ottawa braces for potentially crippling trade tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump.

A growing number of lawmakers are calling on Trudeau to resign: Many agree with Freeland the country cannot afford his fiscal plans, and critics argue they are last-minute political gambit to gain voter support.

Trudeau’s unpopularity has propelled his Conservative opposition higher in voters’ regards: A new Ipsos poll found Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is the preferred choice to handle Trump. Others question whether Canada should continue fostering its massive trade reliance on the United States at all.