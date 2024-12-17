Top Russian general killed in Moscow

The head of the Russian military’s chemical weapons unit was killed in Moscow in a bombing attributed to Kyiv.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov is the most senior Russian official killed in the country’s capital since Moscow launched its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and had been blamed by Kyiv for the “mass use” of chemical weapons during the conflict.

AD

Kirillov and his assistant were killed by explosive devices that appear to have been rigged to an electric scooter, which was set off remotely, the BBC reported.

The Kyiv Independent, the BBC, and AFP all cited Ukrainian sources to say the country was behind the attack that killed Kirillov.