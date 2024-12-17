The battle begins: Republican senators vs. MAGA primary foes

Republican senators’ battle against MAGA-inspired primary opponents hoping to win Donald Trump’s favor officially started days ago in Louisiana, where the first Facebook ads began running for a campaign that’s two years away.

One of the ads urged Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy to “support Pete Hegseth” for defense secretary. Another told Republican voters how to encourage Cassidy “to vote for all of Trump’s nominees” — follow state treasurer John Fleming, Cassidy’s brand-new GOP primary challenger.

“I’m openly and publicly supporting all of [Trump’s] nominees,” Fleming told Semafor. “It doesn’t mean that I necessarily agree with everything they’ve said in the past. But I trust President Trump.”

AD

As they weigh the president-elect’s Cabinet picks, incumbent GOP senators are facing serious pressure to vote his way if they want to avoid tough and costly primary challenges. Trump confirmed as much on Monday, telling reporters that if Republicans are “unreasonable, if they’re opposing somebody for political reasons or stupid reasons,” then those senators would be primaried.

Trump won’t take office for more than a month, but his comments followed already-intense conservative media pressure and organized calls to Senate offices pushing Republicans to back Trump’s nominees. The effect of the MAGA-driven campaign is already palpable, but some of the targeted Republicans are taking it in stride.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor that he is guaranteed to draw a primary challenge in 2026 and that Trump has a “valid point” in asking GOP senators to explain their opposition to Cabinet nominees. Tillis has indicated he’ll support any Trump pick who gets out of Senate committees and on to a full vote.

AD

“You just can’t be ‘no’ because you want to be ‘no.’ You have to be ‘no’ because these questions do not not satisfy in my own mind, that this is the right pick,” Tillis said.

Still, he added that senators deserve space to make decisions: “The last time I thumbed through the Constitution, I heard it say ‘advise and consent,’ not ‘bludgeon and confirm.’”

Cassidy has not come out against any of Trump’s nominees thus far and expressed confidence they can work together, though Fleming said Louisiana’s GOP voters remain “very, very angry” with the senator’s vote to convict the president-elect in his 2021 impeachment trial. Fleming, who lost a Senate race in 2016, will face Cassidy in a more traditional Republican-on-Republican primary after the state got rid of its top-two “jungle” system, which more candidates could enter.

AD

His challenge to Cassidy is a signal of the internal friction that Republican senators might face elsewhere. As former Trump adviser Steve Bannon put it recently: “If they don’t toe the line, they get a MAGA primary — and they will get a MAGA defeat.”