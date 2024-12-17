Pope Francis reveals assassination attempt in new memoir

Pope Francis has revealed he was targeted in a failed assassination attempt during his 2021 visit to Iraq, according to excerpts of his upcoming memoir published in Italian media.

UK intelligence warned Iraqi authorities — who in turn told Vatican security — that a woman wearing explosives was traveling to Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, with the intention of blowing herself up during the papal visit, the memoir revealed. A van traveled to the city with “the same intent,” his security detail told the pope at the time. Both threats were intercepted by Iraqi authorities, according to the book.

Francis was the first pope to visit Iraq: He made the trip both in recognition of one of the world’s oldest Christian communities, and to show solidarity with Christians persecuted and displaced by Islamic State militants, he said.

During the visit, Francis also held a historic meeting with one of the leading authorities in Shia Islam.