Why Nigeria’s creator economy is booming

LAGOS — Young talent managers are stepping up to professionalize the fast-growing content creator market that is coming to millions of mobile phone screens across Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

Some of the top talent already earn six-figure dollar sums with everything from comedy skits to travelogues and cooking shows. Most of that is earned through partnerships with brands trying to reach consumers who are glued to clips on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Olufemi Oguntamu, CEO of Penzaarville Africa, a Lagos-based talent management agency, said good creators such as his clients can bring in more than 8 million naira ($5,000) per video on average. But with higher production values they can easily bring in more than twice that. Penzaarville manages talent including travel vlogger Tayo Aina, who has 1 million YouTube subscribers, and comedian Broda Shaggi, who has over 12 million on Instagram.

Now content creators are leveraging their social media stardom to transition into Nollywood and television under the guidance of their managers. Taiwo Adeyemi, Founder of Boxx Culture, a talent management agency, said that film producers often approach his clients, not just because of their talent but also their ready-made audiences which run into the millions in some cases. “Nollywood producers are constantly trying to cast people who are content creators to boost the reach of their films,” said Adeyemi, whose clients include Ariyike Dimples and Koye.