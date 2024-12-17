Why Nigeria’s creator economy is booming

The News
LAGOS — Young talent managers are stepping up to professionalize the fast-growing content creator market that is coming to millions of mobile phone screens across Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
Some of the top talent already earn six-figure dollar sums with everything from comedy skits to travelogues and cooking shows. Most of that is earned through partnerships with brands trying to reach consumers who are glued to clips on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
Olufemi Oguntamu, CEO of Penzaarville Africa, a Lagos-based talent management agency, said good creators such as his clients can bring in more than 8 million naira ($5,000) per video on average. But with higher production values they can easily bring in more than twice that. Penzaarville manages talent including travel vlogger Tayo Aina, who has 1 million YouTube subscribers, and comedian Broda Shaggi, who has over 12 million on Instagram.
Now content creators are leveraging their social media stardom to transition into Nollywood and television under the guidance of their managers. Taiwo Adeyemi, Founder of Boxx Culture, a talent management agency, said that film producers often approach his clients, not just because of their talent but also their ready-made audiences which run into the millions in some cases. “Nollywood producers are constantly trying to cast people who are content creators to boost the reach of their films,” said Adeyemi, whose clients include Ariyike Dimples and Koye.
In this article:
Know More
While there’s plenty of glitz and excitement around being a creator in Lagos and the mini-fame that comes with having tens of thousands of followers and fans, not everyone is guaranteed to make a living. That’s where the talent managers come in.
In a fledgling creator market, where even Nollywood movie stars have not always been professionally represented, talent managers for online creators are playing a vital role in laying the groundwork for opportunities with major brands and other partners. Unlike in more developed entertainment markets, talent management here encompasses not just career guidance but also agency representation, as well as media affairs, and much more.
The potential is significant in a market which is overwhelmingly young and locked in to their mobile phones. The Africa creator economy is projected to hit a value of nearly $18 billion by 2030, according to Coherent Market Insights, though that total estimate includes other third party enablers, such as fintech companies.
Torinmo’s view
Behind every great video lies a major investment of time, effort, and money spent on hiring recording gear and technical assistance, from editors and production managers to makeup artists. So managers are increasingly important to help the creators manage their costs as they gamble with higher production figures to attract more viewers. But their primary role is bringing in more lucrative brand partnerships.
Oladapo Adewunmi, founder of Lagos-based content and talent agency Apollo Endeavor, says managing partnerships with distribution platforms like Instagram and YouTube is relentless work given the 24-7 nature of social media and the internet. “We are constantly looking out and pushing for more opportunities for the creators and their content to be optimized to generate revenue,” says Adewunmi, whose clients include Josh2Funny and Brainjotter,
The money might be good but it’s important to note that not all brands will work with every creator, and that goes both ways. Oguntamu says he looks out for credibility and alignment of values between the brand and his client. “The brands have to be credible. Regardless of whatever amount you want to pay, I need to be sure that it’s not a brand that will create problems for my clients,”he said.
That confidence is driven by a certainty that the move to self-made creators is just beginning to take hold in the market. “The creator economy is just starting, creators are becoming the new thought leaders and shaping the minds of people,” stated Adewunmi.
The View From KENYA
Talent managers are often misunderstood as ‘middle men’ who add unnecessary complexity to their clients’ work. Peter Kawa, CEO of Spearhead Entertainment, a talent management agency based in Nairobi believes that an effective manager provides relief to both parties by protecting them from any legal ramifications.
“Keep in mind that most of these creators are young individuals who gained instant fame and are thrust into dealings with multinationals, lacking experience in contracts, branding, communication, or financial systems,” said Kawa.